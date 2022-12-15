Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 291 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,410 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $15,336,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,293 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

