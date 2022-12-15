Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 527 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 22,481.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 451,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

