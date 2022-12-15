HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Affimed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affimed by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 112,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affimed by 63.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.