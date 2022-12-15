HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.71.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
