Head to Head Review: Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) versus InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR)

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -88.31% -49.35% InterCure 9.06% 6.74% 4.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and InterCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 362.38 -$78.75 million ($0.19) -3.53 InterCure $68.00 million 2.73 $1.45 million $0.24 18.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InterCure has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCure has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and InterCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alaunos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 272.86%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than InterCure.

Summary

InterCure beats Alaunos Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector. InterCure Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

