Head-To-Head Survey: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 25.13% 12.18% 0.99% Bridgewater Bancshares 33.11% 16.38% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $52.06 million 1.65 $12.41 million $2.19 8.50 Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.60 $45.69 million $1.66 10.56

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of February 03, 2022, it operated through ten full-service offices located in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, as well as one limited purpose office located in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

