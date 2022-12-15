Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

