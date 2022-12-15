Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.