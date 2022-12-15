HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 19th.

HEXO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,719,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 565.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 71.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HEXO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

