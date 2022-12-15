HEXO Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th (NYSE:HEXO)

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 19th.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 22,719,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 565.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. Analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HEXO by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

