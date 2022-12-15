HEXO Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th (NYSE:HEXO)

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 19th.
NYSE HEXO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 22,719,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 565.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. Analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
