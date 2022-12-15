HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0246 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $68.11 million and $715,909.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02494632 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $773,966.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

