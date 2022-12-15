HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $762,384.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02494632 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $773,966.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

