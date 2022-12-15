HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 8,848 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 97,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.