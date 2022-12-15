HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML stock traded down $25.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $590.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,099. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

