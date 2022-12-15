HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $796,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 27,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

