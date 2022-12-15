HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

