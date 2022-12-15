Hoese & Co LLP Purchases 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.