Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

