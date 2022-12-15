Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $134.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.25 or 0.00058857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $134.73 million and $5.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00264248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00084396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,150,719 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars.

