Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP opened at $113.13 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

