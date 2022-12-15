Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hubbell worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $9.33 on Thursday, reaching $239.53. 3,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

