Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 87000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.