Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 102.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,061,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.