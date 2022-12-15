Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Trading Up 2.5%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.