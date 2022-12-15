Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading Down 50%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) shares fell 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

