ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 567,111 shares.The stock last traded at $192.50 and had previously closed at $194.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

ICON Public Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

