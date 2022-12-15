Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $180.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.82.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $209.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,891,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

