ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ImmuCell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICCC stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.50. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

