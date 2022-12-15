Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $262.87 million and $13.17 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.15 or 0.05048374 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00502273 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.99 or 0.29760360 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
