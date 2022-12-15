Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FCOM opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.