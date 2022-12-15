Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $750.00 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.16. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

