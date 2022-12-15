Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 17,973 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

