Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 46,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 54,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

