Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Down 1.1%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.16. 210,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,616,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Indonesia Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Institutional Trading of Indonesia Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Indonesia Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Indonesia Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

