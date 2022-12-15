Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($44.74) to €47.40 ($49.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.32) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.00) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($35.79) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

