Insider Buying: Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Rating) insider Ian Michael Grubb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £2,220 ($2,723.59).

Ian Michael Grubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Ian Michael Grubb bought 2,000 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,640 ($2,012.02).

Aurrigo International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:AURR opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.02. Aurrigo International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.01).

About Aurrigo International

Aurrigo International plc designs, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

