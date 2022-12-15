Insider Buying: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajath Shourie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00.

Berry Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 603,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $596.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

