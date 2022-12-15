Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Acquires 19,273 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 19,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,988.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 13,943 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $60,233.76.

Shares of CMPOW stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

