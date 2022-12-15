Insider Buying: Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Buys 5,251 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Lewis bought 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $20,898.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,046 shares in the company, valued at $302,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.93. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

