Insider Buying: Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Buys 5,251 Shares of Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Lewis bought 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $20,898.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,046 shares in the company, valued at $302,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
NR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.93. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
