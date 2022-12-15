Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $1,077,670.14 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLND. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $6,897,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.