Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $1,077,670.14 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLND. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $6,897,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

