Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80.

On Monday, October 17th, Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 8,374,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,443. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.