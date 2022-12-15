Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells 76,494 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,676. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.