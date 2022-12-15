Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells 76,494 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,676. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

