Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Confluent Stock Performance
Confluent stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,448. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.06.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Confluent
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.