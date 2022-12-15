Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,448. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.