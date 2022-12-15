Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,029.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55.

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,331. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 207.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 363,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

