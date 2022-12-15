Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.17. 595,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

