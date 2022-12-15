Insider Selling: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Sells 1,486 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,610. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 183.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

