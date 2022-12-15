Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Sells 12,897 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 12,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,605.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,887.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,499 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $3,073.77.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 876,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,513. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 39.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 34.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.