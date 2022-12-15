Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $169,822.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $750.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.
REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
