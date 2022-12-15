Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $169,822.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $750.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

