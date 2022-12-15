Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $160,692.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,244.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 300,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $303.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

