Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veracyte alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 974,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.39. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.