Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00.
Veracyte Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 974,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.39. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $45.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
