Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Short Interest Update

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,043. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,681,000 after buying an additional 556,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,155,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 88.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

