IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 295 ($3.62) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of LON IHP traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 310.60 ($3.81). The stock had a trading volume of 201,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.50. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 605 ($7.42).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.